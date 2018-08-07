VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police probe death of Canadian man in Saigon

By Nguyen Quy   August 7, 2018 | 07:17 pm GMT+7

Saigon police are investigating the death of a Canadian whose decaying body was found Monday in Tan Binh District.

The cause of death has not been ascertained yet.

Media reports said that the man, in his fifties, whose name has not been revealed, was a long-term resident of Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh District.

He had not been seen leaving his room for several days, the reports said.

On Monday morning, neighbors reported a stench covering the complex in which the Canadian man had rented a small room.

When the landlord got no response after banging on the man’s door, he immediately contacted the local police.

The police broke into the room and found the foreigner’s decaying body.

According to neighbors, the man had rented the room for two years and lived alone.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis, is one of the most visited destinations in the country, with four million foreigners arriving in the first seven months of 2018.

Related News:
Tags: Canadian death police Saigon Tan Binh District murder foreign tourist
 
Read more
Vietnam football team wins exhibition tournament after intense draw with Uzbekistan

Vietnam football team wins exhibition tournament after intense draw with Uzbekistan

Vietnam restructures public security ministry

Vietnam restructures public security ministry

20 cruise ships suspended in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

20 cruise ships suspended in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

 
go to top