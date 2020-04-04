South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

The South Korean Consulate General in HCMC has announced that the South Korean man was working for Sung Gwang Vina Co., Ltd., a Vietnamese manufacturing affiliate of Sung Jin Group, at the Uyen Hung Industrial Park in Tan Uyen Town.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, entered Vietnam on January 29 and left for home in South Korea on April 1. A day later, he visited a medical center near his house for a health check and was confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

Local authorities said that during the time the South Korean man worked in Binh Duong, he had close contact with 46 people, including a driver, an interpreter, two cooks, seven South Koreans, three of them his roommates, and 35 others working in the same group with him.

Of these people, four South Korean men are staying in HCMC while eight other workers had traveled to other localities including central Binh Thuan Province and the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Ca Mau, Vinh Long and Binh Phuoc.

On Saturday, the Center for Disease Control in Binh Thuan Province quarantined three men and a woman in a centralized facility at a local high school.

Authorities in other localities are also looking for people who’d come into contact with the South Korean man or his colleagues in order to quarantine and test them.

Vietnam has confirmed 240 Covid-19 cases so far, 90 of whom have been discharged from hospitals. Many of the 150 active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come in contact with both groups of people.

As of Saturday, South Korea has reported more than 10,000 infections and 177 deaths.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 205 countries and territories, claiming more than 59,200 lives.