VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

By Huu Cong, Phuoc Tuan, Viet Quoc   April 4, 2020 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam
Doctors in protective outfits go into the quarantine area at Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC, February 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A South Korean expert working in close contact with 46 people in southern Binh Duong Province has tested Covid-19 positive after returning home.

The South Korean Consulate General in HCMC has announced that the South Korean man was working for Sung Gwang Vina Co., Ltd., a Vietnamese manufacturing affiliate of Sung Jin Group, at the Uyen Hung Industrial Park in Tan Uyen Town.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, entered Vietnam on January 29 and left for home in South Korea on April 1. A day later, he visited a medical center near his house for a health check and was confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

Local authorities said that during the time the South Korean man worked in Binh Duong, he had close contact with 46 people, including a driver, an interpreter, two cooks, seven South Koreans, three of them his roommates, and 35 others working in the same group with him.

Of these people, four South Korean men are staying in HCMC while eight other workers had traveled to other localities including central Binh Thuan Province and the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Ca Mau, Vinh Long and Binh Phuoc.

On Saturday, the Center for Disease Control in Binh Thuan Province quarantined three men and a woman in a centralized facility at a local high school.

Authorities in other localities are also looking for people who’d come into contact with the South Korean man or his colleagues in order to quarantine and test them.

Vietnam has confirmed 240 Covid-19 cases so far, 90 of whom have been discharged from hospitals. Many of the 150 active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come in contact with both groups of people.

As of Saturday, South Korea has reported more than 10,000 infections and 177 deaths.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 205 countries and territories, claiming more than 59,200 lives. 

 
Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Joyful emotions run high as Hanoi hospital lockdown ends

Joyful emotions run high as Hanoi hospital lockdown ends

Carriers to resume domestic flights next week

Carriers to resume domestic flights next week

No new Covid-19 cases Sunday morning

No new Covid-19 cases Sunday morning

See more
Tags: South Korean expert Covid-19 pandemic novel coronavirus Vietnam Binh Duong South Korea global pandemic
 
Read more
British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 patient

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 patient

Woman returning from Thailand is Vietnam's Covid-19 ‘Patient 240’

Woman returning from Thailand is Vietnam's Covid-19 ‘Patient 240’

Vietnam coronavirus suspects drop by nearly 1,000

Vietnam coronavirus suspects drop by nearly 1,000

HCMC field hospital discharges four more Covid-19 patients

HCMC field hospital discharges four more Covid-19 patients

Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

 
go to top