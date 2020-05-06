VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korea, Taiwan extend work visas for stranded Vietnamese workers

By Dang Khoa   May 6, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
South Korea, Taiwan extend work visas for stranded Vietnamese workers
Vietnamese migrant workers attend a work safety class in South Korea. Photo by VnExpress/File.

South Korea and Taiwan have decided to renew visas for foreign workers including Vietnamese to fill a labor shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There are 48,000 contracted Vietnamese workers in South Korea and 230,000 in Taiwan, but it is not known how many are stranded in the two places after the expiry of their work visa due to the pandemic.

Tran Van Ha, head of the Overseas Labor Management Agency at the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said to help employers suffering from a lack of manpower due to the outbreak, the South Korean government is set to allow those who wish to stay back an additional five months’ stay.

She also said Taiwan would extend workers’ visas by three months.

Taiwan is the second largest overseas market for Vietnamese labor with more than 54,480 going in 2019. South Korea came in third with over 7,200 workers. Japan is the top destination that received more than 80,000 Vietnamese workers last year.

South Korea has reported over 10,800 Covid-19 cases and 255 deaths as of Wednesday morning, while Taiwan has had 438 infections and six deaths.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

April garment exports plummet

April garment exports plummet

Covid-19: How UK and Vietnam can help each other reach a new normal

Covid-19: How UK and Vietnam can help each other reach a new normal

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

See more
Tags: Vietnam migrant workers oversea workers South Korea Taiwan working visa Covid-19 coronavirus manpower
 
Read more
Vietnamese professor wins Europe math prize

Vietnamese professor wins Europe math prize

Vietnam sees big drop in April cyber attacks

Vietnam sees big drop in April cyber attacks

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

 
go to top