Six priorities of the new Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo: VnExpress

The six government priorities include:

1. To stabilize the macro economy and promote economic growth.

2. To focus on administrative reform and facilitate procedures and processes for the benefit of citizens and enterprises; and to foster start-up environment, promote creativity, use the workforce effectively and mobilize all resources for development.

3. To reinforce discipline, rules and law compliance in state administrative system and all society;

4. To drastically prevent waste and corruption;

5. To resolutely and persistently protect the nation’s sovereignty, independence and integrity.

6. To concentrate on improving people’s material and spiritual life and ensure security and safety for the society. The urgent task at the present time is to stabilize lives of people struck by natural disasters including drought, salinization, and to prevent diseases and epidemics, and to ensure food safety and hygiene.