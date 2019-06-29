VnExpress International
Singaporean man caught with meth smuggled from Cambodia

By Vu Doan, Thai An   June 29, 2019 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Part of the 10 kilos of meth that Vietnam's southern border guards seized from a Singaporean man and a Vietnamese man on June 29, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Doan.

Border guards arrested a Singapore man and a Vietnamese man on Saturday and seized 10 kilos of meth they brought in from Cambodia.

The guards of Tay Ninh Province also found $3,000 in cash with the Singaporean.

The two, who entered Vietnam in a car, said they were planning to sell the drug in Ho Chi Minh City, which neighbors Tay Ninh.

Police have joined the border guards to expand investigation into the case.

The use of synthetic drugs like meth or ecstasy is on the rise in Vietnam, especially among the youth.

The country has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine can receive the death penalty. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

