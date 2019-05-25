VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Singapore arrests Vietnamese woman for $3.9mln gold scam

By Phan Anh   May 25, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Singapore arrests Vietnamese woman for $3.9mln gold scam
A Vietnamese national was arrested on Wednesday in Singapore for allegedly scamming $3.9 million from victims looking to buy gold. Illustration photo by Shutterstock/Rost9

A Vietnamese national has been arrested for allegedly scamming $3.9 million from victims looking to buy gold.

Nguyen Thi Thu Lan, 49, was believed to be involved in at least five cases of gold investment scam where victims were cheated of more than S$5.4 million ($3.9 million), the Channel News Asia reported on Friday, citing police.

Lan was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The case was uncovered when several victims reported that a woman approached them between January and February, saying she operates a gold brokerage company that sells the precious metal at discounted prices.

They were told to pay $189,500 to more than $2.5 million through bank transfers for the gold, but after the payments were made, the woman did not deliver.

If found guilty, Lan could be punished with 10 years in jail and some cash fines.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese overseas Singapore scams gold scam crimes
 
Read more
No fine line between vandalism and street art in Hanoi

No fine line between vandalism and street art in Hanoi

Woman jailed in Hanoi for procuring sex workers for South Korean men

Woman jailed in Hanoi for procuring sex workers for South Korean men

Ha Long Bay tourism boom sees illegal constructions mushroom

Ha Long Bay tourism boom sees illegal constructions mushroom

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Six tons of pangolin scales seized in southern Vietnam

Six tons of pangolin scales seized in southern Vietnam

Canadian naval ships to make first ever port call at Vietnam military base

Canadian naval ships to make first ever port call at Vietnam military base

Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

 
go to top