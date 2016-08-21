VnExpress International
Silver linings: Hanoians go fishing in the streets after Typhoon Dianmu

By VnExpress   August 21, 2016 | 07:08 am GMT+7

Hanoians have real fish hiding in the streets and they've been out to catch 'em all. 

After Typhoon Dianmu turned Hanoi's streets into rivers last Friday and Saturday, city dwellers decided to take a turn at fishing. 

Fishing like a pro: plastic colanders are used to catch fish on Me Tri Road in Nam Tu Liem District on August 19. Photo from Vitalk
Some passers-by eager to join the hunt.

It doesn't take long for passers-by to join the hunt. Photo from Vitalk
Gotcha! Photo from Vitalk
Admiring the catch. Photo from Vitalk
In Lich River passing Hoang Mai District, locals using lift nets to catch fish after the typhoon which raised river water to higher levels.

By the To Lich River passing through Hoang Mai District, locals use nets to catch fish after the typhoon raised water levels on August 20. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
The art of adaptation: a factory worker with his DYI fishing kit.

The art of adaptation: a factory worker with his DYI fishing kit. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
Many people gathering to see the catch.

Curious onlookers gather to watch the fishermen. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
The facial expression says it all.

The expression on his face says it all. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
His war booty.

Tonight's dinner? Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
And more to bring home.

And more to bring home, straight from the river. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
Dianmu fish sells for VND20,000 - VND30,000 ($1 - $1.5) per kilogram.

"Dianmu fish" sells for VND20,000 - VND30,000 ($1 - $1.5) per kilogram. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet

