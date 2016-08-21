Silver linings: Hanoians go fishing in the streets after Typhoon Dianmu

After Typhoon Dianmu turned Hanoi's streets into rivers last Friday and Saturday, city dwellers decided to take a turn at fishing.
Fishing like a pro: plastic colanders are used to catch fish on Me Tri Road in Nam Tu Liem District on August 19. Photo from Vitalk
It doesn't take long for passers-by to join the hunt. Photo from Vitalk
Gotcha! Photo from Vitalk
Admiring the catch. Photo from Vitalk
By the To Lich River passing through Hoang Mai District, locals use nets to catch fish after the typhoon raised water levels on August 20. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
The art of adaptation: a factory worker with his DYI fishing kit. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
Curious onlookers gather to watch the fishermen. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
The expression on his face says it all. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
Tonight's dinner? Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
And more to bring home, straight from the river. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
"Dianmu fish" sells for VND20,000 - VND30,000 ($1 - $1.5) per kilogram. Photo by VnExpress/Le Viet
