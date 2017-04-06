VnExpress International
Seven Vietnamese arrested in Japan for shoplifting - report

By VnExpress   April 6, 2017 | 08:44 am GMT+7

Police said a woman in Vietnam run the theft ring and found buyers for the stolen beauty products.

Seven Vietnamese have been arrested in Japan for allegedly shoplifting cosmetics from local stores to sell back in Vietnam, police said in a Kyodo News report.

Osaka police said on Wednesday, as cited in the report, that all the arrested have admitted to the act, saying they needed money to pay tuition fees and living expenses. Some of them are studying in Japan.

In one occasion last October, they allegedly stole 25 cosmetic items worth around $220 from a store.

Police said the group had asked other fellow students to carry the products with them when they came back to Vietnam, where Japanese cosmetics are favored and sought after by many.

They said a woman living in Vietnam had approached them via Facebook and directed the operation.

