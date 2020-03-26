Seven new Covid-19 patients take Vietnam’s total to 148

Doctors check on a Covid-19 patient at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

"Patient 142" is a 26-year-old man residing in the An Phu Tay area in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District. He landed in Saigon March 10 on Eva Air flight BR395 from Taipei. He had then visited the Binh Dan Hospital in District 3, the office of the U.S. Consulate General and met with several officials in charge of temporary residency in Tan Uc Commune. He tested positive on March 23 and is being treated at a field hospital in Can Gio District.

"Patient 143" is a 58-year-old South African woman living in Tan Son Nhi Ward, Tan Phu District, HCMC. She returned from the U.S. on Eva Air flight BR395, which took off from Seattle and transited in Taiwan before landing March 21 in Saigon. She was sent to a quarantine camp at a university dormitory in Thu Duc District. She had been in direct contact with a family member who had Covid-19 before flying back to Vietnam.

On March 22, she showed Covid-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath before testing positive. She is being treated at the Cu Chi field hospital.

"Patient 144" is a 22-year-old man in Phu Nhuan District. He flew from the U.K. and landed March 22 in HCMC on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN50. He was quarantined in the southern province of Tra Vinh upon arrival.

"Patient 145" is a 34-year-old man residing in Son Ky Ward, Tan Phu District, HCMC. He works as a manicurist in the U.S. He returned to Vietnam on flight VN50 that landed in Can Tho City March 22 and was quarantined in a military school. Later, he developed a cough and was taken to the Can Tho Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital, where he tested positive and is now receiving treatment.

"Patient 146" is a 17-year-old girl who lives in Nghi Thiet Commune, Nghi Loc District, Nghe An Province in central Vietnam. She returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20. She’d previously come into close contact with a Covid-19 patient in the central city of Da Nang. After entering Vietnam, she was sent to isolation at a camp in Ha Tinh Province that neighbors Nghe An where she tested positive. She is being treated at Ha Tinh’s Cau Treo General Hospital. Her flight details were not available at the time of publication.

"Patient 147" is a 19-year-old from Yen Hoa Commune, Cau Giay District, Hanoi. A student in the U.K., he landed March 21 in Hanoi on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54. He was quarantined on entry and tested positive shortly after. He has been admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District.

"Patient 148" is a Frenchman, 58, who was staying in O Cho Dua Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi after landing March 12 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN18. After he arrived in the capital city until March 19, he visited many tourist sites in Hanoi. On March 19, he was tested and quarantined at home. He was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 24.

So far, the nation has confirmed 148 infections, including 131 active cases.

The earlier 17 cases were discharged after treatment. Of the current cases in hospitals, 15 have tested negative at least once.

Many of active cases are Vietnamese nationals retuning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 19,700 people globally as it spread to 198 countries and territories.