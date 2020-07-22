Seven more Russian experts test Covid-19 positive

A health staff tests human samples for the novel coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"Patients 402-408", are all male aged 42-55. They landed July 11 in Ho Chi Minh City on Indonesian Airlines flight IO4405. Their samples tested negative on July 13 and positive on July 21.

Earlier, on Monday, 10 Russian experts on the same flight had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

All 17 patients are all being treated at the Ba Ria General Hospital in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

With five other cases confirmed in the morning, Vietnam recorded a total of 12 new Covid-19 patients Wednesday.

Of the total 408 infections recorded so far, 365 have recovered. Vietnam has not recorded any community transmission of the Covid-19 virus for more than three months now.

All 43 active patients are in stable health condition, the Health Ministry said.

Across Vietnam, nearly 12,000 people are quarantined at present – 114 in hospitals, more than 11,000 in concentrated facilities and the rest at home or other designated accommodations.

Worldwide, 618,398 people have died of the disease.

Vietnam has repatriated nearly 14,000 people since the onset of the pandemic.