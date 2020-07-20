VnExpress International
Tenth Russian expert on single flight tests Covid-19 positive

By Le Nga   July 20, 2020 | 07:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese residents wait for checking in to board a repatriation flight at the Sherementyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2020. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

A Russian oil expert has become the tenth passenger on a flight that landed in HCMC on July 11 to test Covid-19 positive.

His case takes Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally to 384 and the number of active cases to 24.

The expert, 27, landed at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on Indonesian Airlines flight IO4405 and was quarantined in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau. Two days later, his samples tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

He developed a fever, sore throat and sore back on Saturday and his sample was sent to the HCMC Pasteur Institute. The results came back positive Monday. He is now being treated at the Ba Ria General Hospital.

The latest case, "Patient 384, takes the total number of coronavirus infections on the same flight to ten. All passengers were immediately quarantined after landing.

Also Monday, three Bangladesh repatriates were confirmed free of Covid-19.

Vietnam has recorded no community transmission of the virus in over three months. 360 cases have recovered after treatment and no deaths recorded to date.

Of the 24 active cases being treated at different medical facilities, four have tested negative once, one has tested negative twice.

There are nearly 12,000 people in quarantine – 141 in hospitals, more than 10,000 are being in concentrated facilities and the rest at home or designated accommodations.

Globally, the reported Covid-19 death toll is nearly 600,000 out of more than 14 million infections in 213 countries and territories. The U.S. and Brazil are currently leading in both number of cases and deaths.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia has the highest numbers of cases and deaths.

Vietnam has repatriated more than 13,000 people since the onset of the pandemic.

