Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Six recovered Covid-19 patients (front row) are discharged from Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Disease, April 22, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

"Patient 252," discharged from Tay Ninh General Hospital, is a six-year-old boy from HCMC's District 5. He lives in Cambodia in a family of five, of whom two have tested Covid-19 positive and are being treated in Cambodia. The boy returned from Cambodia to Vietnam on April 8 and was quarantined in Tay Ninh at the border before being confirmed positive on April 9.

Six patients in Hanoi were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 184" and "Patient 215" were employees of Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistics services for several hospitals in Hanoi, including the Bach Mai Hospital, a major outbreak site.

"Patient 184" is a 42-year-old woman from the central province of Nghe An who was confirmed positive on March 29. "Patient 215" is a 31-year-old man from Hanoi's Dong Da District who was confirmed positive on April 1.

Two others, "Patient 227" and "Patient 266," had been to the Bach Mai Hospital or come into close contact with someone there.

"Patient 227" is a 31-year-old man from the northern province of Ha Nam Province, the son of a woman who was also infected with Covid-19 after taking care of an infected family member at Bach Mai. The man was confirmed positive on April 2.

"Patient 266" is a 36-year-old woman from Hanoi's Thuong Tin District. She took care of her mother at Bach Mai from March 8 to March 10. She was confirmed positive on April 14.

Two others, "Patient 216" and "Patient 246," entered Vietnam from abroad. "Patient 216" is a 48-year-old woman who flew from Germany to Hanoi March 23 and was confirmed positive on April 1. "Patient 246" is a 33-year-old man from Nghe An who flew from Moscow to Hanoi March 25 and was confirmed positive on April 7.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 223 have recovered. The country has recorded no new infection in the last six days.

The pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and death toll has crossed 177,600.