Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally

The seven men, aged 25-41, were repatriated from Kuwait on Bamboo Airways flight QH9092 that landed Tuesday at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Quarantined on arrival, they tested positive Wednesday and are being treated at the Ba Ria Hospital in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, which neighbors HCMC.

Three of them are from the central province of Nghe An, two others from the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Thanh Hoa, and the remaining two from the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Hai Duong.

Eight people on the flight from Kuwait have been confirmed infected with Covid-19 so far. The other patient, a 24-year-old man from the northern province of Thai Nguyen, was confirmed infected on Wednesday, and is being treated in HCMC.

Thursday’s additions have brought Vietnam's Covid-19 tally to 342, of whom 325 have recovered. The country has recorded no community transmission in over two months, and no deaths to date.

The pandemic has infected over 8.46 million and reported deaths have crossed 451,000.