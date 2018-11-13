VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon’s Chinatown market back in business

By Quynh Tran   November 13, 2018 | 11:10 am GMT+7

Saigon’s iconic Binh Tay Market will reopen on Thursday after a two-year hiatus when it closed for repairs.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations

Erstwhile traders at the wholesale market in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 6 are moving their goods from a temporary market on Thap Muoi Street back to the new one in preparation for the reopening day.

The 90-year-old market had dramatically deteriorated after nearly a century in use, prompting authorities to shut it down in November 2016 for a major restoration project.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 1

Some vendors had to hire porters to transport their goods to the new stalls inside the market.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 2

There are around 1,500 stalls inside the market, selling various items from retail textile, clothing, cosmetics, souvenirs and packaged goods to Chinese-influenced delicacies.  

Some fabric sellers arrange their goods in their stalls.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 4

The interior of the market has been painted with new colors. Over 1,000 stalls have been rebuilt, fire safety equipment and sound systems installed, as also safer electrical wiring and a wireless internet network.

Several traders are busy cleaning up and decorating their stall before the market officially resumes operation on Thursday, November 15.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 5

A worker installs a new sign for a stall selling footwear.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 6

A vendor prays at the statue of Quach Dam, a Chinese rice trader who donated money to build the Binh Tay Market, now seven kilometers (4.3 miles) southwest of the city's center.

Traders move back as Saigons Chinatown market to resume operations - 7

Constructed in 1928, the 25,000-square-meter market is appreciated for its bagua-shaped design. Bagua is a Chinese religious motif that incorporates eight trigrams including the sky, fire and wind that are arranged in a circle symbolizing yin and yang.

The market, famous for its clock tower and a central courtyard, used to receive more than 120,000 foreign visitors every year before it was closed for repairs.

Back in business: Saigons Chinatown market set to reopen  (EDITED) - 7

Nguyen Thi Hanh, 65, who has been a vendor at the Binh Tay Market for nearly 30 years, rearranges cosmetics products in her stall.  

"My business has gone down since I have moved to the temporary market. Some of my regular customers couldn’t find me there. The cramped and hot space there also deterred many customers from coming," Hanh said.

"I hope everything will be better in the coming time."

Chinatown market to reopen in Saigon after two years
 
 

Saigon’s Chinatown market back in business

Related News:
Tags: Binh Tay Market Chinatown Saigon Quach Dam rice trader traders District 6 market life
 
Read more
Saigon driver flees after car ploughs into bikes, kills one, injures four

Saigon driver flees after car ploughs into bikes, kills one, injures four

Vietnamese Australian woman faces trial for running cannabis syndicate

Vietnamese Australian woman faces trial for running cannabis syndicate

Plans ready for acquiring land for Vietnam’s brand new airport

Plans ready for acquiring land for Vietnam’s brand new airport

HCMC seeks foreign talents to work in government agencies

HCMC seeks foreign talents to work in government agencies

Vietnam to bring home bodies of S Korea factory explosion victims

Vietnam to bring home bodies of S Korea factory explosion victims

Japan arrests three serial Vietnamese shoplifters

Japan arrests three serial Vietnamese shoplifters

Vagaries of an American vagrant’s life in Vietnam

Vagaries of an American vagrant’s life in Vietnam

 
go to top