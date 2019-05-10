VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again

By Huu Khoa   May 10, 2019 | 01:45 pm GMT+7

Torrential rains Thursday afternoon submerged many streets in flood-prone Thao Dien, home to the largest expat community in Saigon.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again

Motorbikes, cars and taxis wade through a flooded street. A downpour lasting more than one hour inundated several streets in Thao Dien area in District 2, home to the largest expat community in the city.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 1

Thao Dien resident Thai Van Thanh holds a takeaway beverage package in his mouth while driving through a flooded street.

Thanh said that residents have been struggling with floods during the rainy season for years, but no measures have been taken to deal with the situation.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 2

A man pushes the motorbike of a laundry delivery firm after its engine broke down.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 3

Le Thi Thom, a woman who works in the Thu Thiem urban area in District 2, wades through a submerged road to return home. "Flooding has become a 'specialty' in Saigon during the monsoon season," she said.

Rapid development that goes against the natural topography of the city and overpopulation are among major reasons that has caused frequent flooding in Vietnam’s biggest city, experts said at a recent meeting.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 4

The Thursday downpour also led to massive gridlock that paralyzed traffic on Rach Ong Bridge linking District 7 with District 8, causing thousands of cars and motorbikes to move at snail's pace.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 5

The traffic gridlock has exacerbated at the foot of the bridge from the intersection of Pham The Hien and Da Nam streets in District 8 to Tran Xuan Soan Street in neighboring District 7 due to the erection of road fences for a drainage project.

Saigon expat district wallows in flood waters again - 6

After picking up two young children to drive them home, Huynh Thanh Dong (pictured) in District 7 was stuck for 20 minutes without escaping the bottleneck. The situation didn’t improve until around 8 p.m.

Related News:
Tags: heavy rains traffic jams Thao Dien area District 2 expat community traffic chaos urban flooding urban development
 
Read more
Dogs maul boy to death, owner faces manslaughter charges

Dogs maul boy to death, owner faces manslaughter charges

Plan to demolish Vietnam’s 135-year-old cathedral put on hold

Plan to demolish Vietnam’s 135-year-old cathedral put on hold

Saigon customs find 7.4 kg of synthetic drugs in parcels from Europe

Saigon customs find 7.4 kg of synthetic drugs in parcels from Europe

Da Nang kingpin behind $1 million football betting ring arrested

Da Nang kingpin behind $1 million football betting ring arrested

Extensive trafficking routes, customs loopholes make Vietnam a drug transit hub

Extensive trafficking routes, customs loopholes make Vietnam a drug transit hub

British men admit smuggling 29 Vietnamese into UK

British men admit smuggling 29 Vietnamese into UK

Vietnam province accepts South Korean gift of naked man statue, location an issue

Vietnam province accepts South Korean gift of naked man statue, location an issue

 
go to top