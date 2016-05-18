VnExpress International
Russian shipyard to deliver two frigates for Vietnam in August, September

By TASS   May 18, 2016 | 11:23 pm GMT+7

Two Project 11661 Gepard-3.9-class frigates built by Russia’s Zelenodolsk Shipyard will be delivered to Vietnam in August and September, Shipyard CEO Renat Mistakhov said on Tuesday.

"We are currently building two ships for Vietnam. The first frigate has already been put afloat. The second vessel will be floated out on May 25," Mistakhov said. "We will deliver the two frigates to Vietnam in August and September."

The Vietnamese Navy received the first two Project 11661 frigates in 2011. A contract for the construction of another two Project 11661 ships was signed in 2012. The two ships were laid down in the autumn of 2013.

