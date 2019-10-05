VnExpress International
Russian man stabbed to death in Vietnam beach town

By Viet Quoc   October 5, 2019 | 06:52 am GMT+7
The area where a Russian man was found dead in his rented room in Mui Ne, Binh Thuan Province in central Vietnam, October 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of Binh Thuan Police.

A Russian man's body was found Friday in a rented room in the central beach town Phan Thiet with multiple stab wounds.

Strukovskii Igor, 29, had rented a room in a residential complex on Ho Quang Canh Street, two kilometers from the popular Mui Ne beach, and stayed there alone since Wednesday, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the landlord of the complex heard screaming coming from his room.

When the landlord got no response after banging on the man’s door, he broke into the room and discovered the body of Strukovskii in the toilet with stab wounds in his neck. He immediately contacted the police.

The passport of Russian man Strukovskii Igor, who was found dead in Binh Thuan Province on October 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of Binh Thuan Police.

The furniture in the room was in disarray. A knife suspected to have been used in the stabbing was found at the scene.

"We are still waiting for permission from the Russian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City to perform an autopsy to investigate the cause of death," Nguyen Tuan Tuan, deputy director of Binh Thuan's autopsy center, said Saturday.

No further information about the case was revealed, including how any assailant or assilants escaped from the locked room.

