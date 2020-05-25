Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

A woman (L) receives a certificate confirming her recovery from Covid-19 at the Hospital No.2 in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, May 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/The Thiem.

The 47-year-old woman recovered after 12 days of treatment at Hospital No.2 in the northern province of Quang Ninh. She tested negative on May 19, 21 and 23. Her health is stable, doctors said.

She will continue to stay at the hospital and be medically monitored for two weeks. With her recovery, Quang Ninh, home to the popular Ha Long Bay, is now free of Covid-19 patients.

This woman is among 345 Vietnamese who boarded Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062 from Moscow to Quang Ninh on May 13, following a government program to repatriate Vietnamese residents from pandemic-hit areas overseas. They had all been quarantined on arrival at centralized facilities in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh and Hai Duong.

She was announced positive two days after landing. So far, 32 passengers on this flight have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

With her, Vietnam has discharged 268 patients out of a total 325. Of the country's infection tally, 185 were imported cases.

The country has stayed clean of infections caused by community transmission for 39 days in a row.

With many special repatriation flights planned, the country will continue to focus its Covid-19 containment efforts on those arriving from abroad, quarantining all arrivals for a minimum of 14 days.