Ronaldinho lifts Champions League trophy in Vietnam

By Duc Dong   April 13, 2017 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

The world's most coveted club competition prize has returned to Vietnam for a third time, accompanied by soccer legends.

The UEFA Champions League Trophy, the most well known of all the club football prizes in the world, has arrived in Vietnam, one of the stops in the coveted silverware's worldwide tour to celebrate its unveiling, which is led by former Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho and Dutch twins Ronald De Boer - Frank De Boer.

Ronaldinho attended a press conference with Vietnamese media on Thursday morning, one day after arriving in Ho Chi Minh City. He was joined by Dutch brothers Ronald De Boer and Frank De Boer.
This is not the first time the Champions League Trophy has visited Vietnam. The country's soccer fans have witnessed the trophy with Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Robert Pires in 2014, and Carlos Puyol and Ruud Gullit  in 2016.
Ronaldinho greeted the press in Vietnamese with his trademark infectious smile. "I am very happy to be here on my second trip to Vietnam. I know the Vietnamese people are very passionate about soccer, just like Brazilians," he said. "I am honored to be bringing the UEFA Champions League Trophy to Vietnam this time, and here I am watching many fans spending the night watching Champions League matches. I feel very happy." The Brazillian star won the Champions League in 2005-2006 with Barcelona.
When asked about Barca's chances this season after Juventus crushed them 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday, Ronaldinho said it would be very difficult. "I am an old Barça player, I love the team and I have faith that they will perform miracles again." In the last round, Barca conceeded four goals at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg, but made a historic comeback, winning 6-1 in the second leg.
Contrary to Ronaldinho's hopes, former Dutch star Frank de Boer said that while this year's Champions League has been great so far with many unpredictable results, Barca are unlikely to surprise again. Juventus will be the team to win this year's Champions League, he predicted.
His older brother Ronald de Boer had a different opinion. "I choose Monaco as favorites," he said. "Why? Because they are a young team and I believe the youth will make it."
Ronaldinho and the de Boer brothers will visit the southern city of Can Tho with the trophy, before returning to Ho Chi Minh City to join a friendly exchange with fans the following day at Military Zone 7 Stadium. This year's UEFA Champions League Trophy tour visits Can Tho (April 13), HCMC (April 14), Dong Nai (April 15), Da Nang (April 16), Hanoi (April 17) and Hai Phong (April 18). It will also visit Jamaica, Panama, Colombia, Egypt and India.
