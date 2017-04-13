Ronaldinho lifts Champions League trophy in Vietnam

Ronaldinho greeted the press in Vietnamese with his trademark infectious smile. "I am very happy to be here on my second trip to Vietnam. I know the Vietnamese people are very passionate about soccer, just like Brazilians," he said. "I am honored to be bringing the UEFA Champions League Trophy to Vietnam this time, and here I am watching many fans spending the night watching Champions League matches. I feel very happy." The Brazillian star won the Champions League in 2005-2006 with Barcelona.