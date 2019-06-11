VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Riverside erosion sinks eight Mekong Delta houses

By Hoang Hanh   June 11, 2019 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Riverside erosion sinks eight Mekong Delta houses
Soldiers help a man in Can Tho retrieve belongings after erosion collapsed his house on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Hanh.

Eight houses along the Nam Can River were washed away Monday by land erosion, which seriously threatens the Mekong Delta.

In the early hours on Monday, dozens of residents in Nam Can Town in the southernmost province of Ca Mau were sleeping when they were woken up by loud cracks. Screaming, they removed as much of their belongings from their houses as they could. Soon after their houses collapsed into the river.

"After the cracks, I saw the wall torn apart and called my wife and children to wake up, and beat the doors of my neighbors," said Huynh Minh Chanh, who lost his house.

Pham Truong Giang, chairman of Nam Can Town, said no cases of death or injuries have been reported but many belongings of local residents were washed away. He estimated the damage caused at around VND1 billion ($42,829).

Giang said the changes in the river flow were to blame for the erosion that has been happening for a long time now. Another 100 houses are at risk of collapsing or being washed away, he added.

Land erosion has become a frequent occurrence in many coastal and riverine provinces over the last decade, claiming hundreds of houses. It has become a particularly acute problem in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's food basket, which grows half of its rice output and supplies 90 percent of the country's annual grain exports.

According to the agriculture ministry, the Mekong Delta is losing 500 hectares of land to sea and river erosion every year.

It is estimated that by 2050, the lives of one million people in the delta will be directly affected by this catastrophe.

The Ministry of Construction last year submitted a proposal to build concrete barriers for protecting 44,800 families in the region from serious river erosion.

Related News:

Mekong Delta in peril

Mekong Delta’s splendors now a relic of the past

Mekong Delta’s splendors now a relic of the past

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse

Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse

See more
Tags: riverside erosion Vietnam's Mekong Delta Ca Mau River house collpase
 
Read more
Former reporter arrested over land violations

Former reporter arrested over land violations

South Korea restricts five-year visa policy for Vietnamese citizens

South Korea restricts five-year visa policy for Vietnamese citizens

Saigon airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Saigon airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Fruit vendor hit by traffic cop’s car, killed

Fruit vendor hit by traffic cop’s car, killed

Vietnam says will try to achieve consensus in UN Security Council

Vietnam says will try to achieve consensus in UN Security Council

Police nab Chinese man after he kills Vietnamese mother-in-law

Police nab Chinese man after he kills Vietnamese mother-in-law

Prime Minister sets ambitious target in plastic waste fight

Prime Minister sets ambitious target in plastic waste fight

 
go to top