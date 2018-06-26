Residents pick up the pieces after floods, landslides in northern Vietnam

Over three days from June 22-24, Quan Ba District of Ha Giang Province was hit hard by flooding and landslides that killed two people, swept nine houses away, destroyed roads and flooded hundreds of houses.

The road running from Ha Giang province's Quan Ba District to Tung Nun Village was completely destroyed. Hundreds of locals and rescue are removing rocks and dirt to clear the route.

More than 500 hectares of corn and wheat were destroyed.

A local man in Tung Nun Village said a house that stood here was swept away, leaving behind just this oven.

Many houses and buildings suffered heavy damage.

A house stands on its last legs.

“The flood came suddenly that night. I could not get out in time, so a piece of wood struck me on the shoulder, said Lo Chin Sung, a flood survivor.

After the water sretreated, locals began picking wooded planks to rebuild their home.

Two exhausted members of a family in Tung Nun Village sleep on a pile of corn. They had just finished carrying out a funeral for a relative.

Homeless locals had to take shelter in the village’s kindergarten

Ha Giang province has requested urgent support and resources from Department of Transport to repair roads that have been destroyed.