VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Rampaging elephant forces tens of villagers run for their lives in Dong Nai

By Phuoc Tuan, Toan Dao   April 12, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Rampaging elephant forces tens of villagers run for their lives in Dong Nai
The wild elephant smashing the villager’s motobike. Photo: Thai Ha.

A wild elephant emerging out of the blue from the forest went on a rampage that forced tens of villagers in Phu Ly Commune, Vinh Cuu District in the southern province of Dong Nai to flee for their lives abandoning their vehicles on the dirt road.

Several villagers on Monday fled in panic upon the sight of a mature male wild elephant on the dirt road leading to their farms in the sub-section 59 of Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve.

Too stunned by the elephant storming out the bushes, villager Nguyen Van Khang managed to run away on foot leaving his motorbike behind. The askew-tusked elephant went on to trample the trees near the dirt road along with Khang’s abandoned motorbike. About 30 minutes later, it went back into the forest after the authorities’ efforts.

A forest ranger officer of Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve said, in dry season wild elephants tend to wander out to local villagers’ farms looking for their fruits as foods in the forest become scarce.

“For the last two weeks, this rare elephant is seen quite often near the villagers’ residential areas. Normally the animal is very meek but when excited he is apt to start a rampage and cause havoc to humans,” the officer said.

Tags: elephant dong nai rampage
 
Read more
1,000 workers stage strike due to unfair employment conditions

1,000 workers stage strike due to unfair employment conditions

Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections

Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections

Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations

Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations

Provincial governance performance improves

Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI

Expert on Vietnam Carl Thayer shares thoughts on new leadership

Expert on Vietnam Carl Thayer shares thoughts on new leadership

Legislators fill vacancies on Council for National Defense and Security

Legislators fill vacancies on Council for National Defense and Security

Top vocational training schools fail to attract students

Top vocational training schools fail to attract students

Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan

Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan

 
go to top