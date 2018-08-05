VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases

By Ngoc Thanh   August 5, 2018 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Walking in the water for days to save their farm animals and other belongings has given many Hanoians serious leg infections. 

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases

Chuong My District on the outskirts of the capital city has been flooded for half a month now, and many residents now suffer skin diseases. From July 27-August 2, the military set up temporary medical clinics in three of the district’s communes, Tan Tien, Nam Phuong Tien and Hoang Van Thu,  to provide the affected with people with health checks, treatment and medicines.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 1

“Rashes have appeared on my hands, arms and body for three days now. I can’t stop scratching. Every house in the area is half underwater so we can’t clean ourselves,” said Nguyen Thi Dinh.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 2

“My grandson has been having a fever and runny nose for the last 10 days. Medicines didn’t help. I can’t take him to local clinics, so I come out here and take the medicines,” said a resident at one of the clinics.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 3

This man came to the medics with red rash all over his body, which doctors diagnosed as dermatophytosis, or ringworm infection. 

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 4

After days of walking in the water without recourse to cleaning and drying themselves, residents’ feet have been seriously infected with fungal and other infections.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 5

“My house is completely underwater. I have been going around with my legs underwater to find food for my pigs in an uphill area,” said Nguyen Van Thi. He has not been able to move for the last two days because of the pain.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 6

A man rests in a hammock after a long day of walking in the water, his infected feet dangling out.

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 7

Nguyen Thi Sau and her family have been treating their feet with medicine for several days.   

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 8

Medicines were provided free for everyone who visited the clinics in the three communes. 

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases - 9

2,100 military medics have treated almost 2,000 families. They found 45 people with skin infections, 46 with pink eyes (conjunctivitis) and six with diarrhea.

The flood waters are expected to recede from August 16 to 20. During these days local clinics will collaborate with hospitals in Hanoi to provide free health checks and provide medicines to around 8,500 residents.

Chuong My District suffers regular flooding. Last year, a dike in the area was breached during heavy rains, inundating several communes and isolating thousands of residents for days.

Suburbs remain flooded in Hanoi. Video by staff reporters

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi flood Chuong My District skin disease infection heavy rain
 
Read more
Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

US pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Indo-Pacific region

US pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Indo-Pacific region

China, SE Asian states hold simulated naval drill

China, SE Asian states hold simulated naval drill

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Vietnamese-Singaporean woman jailed for killing stepdaughter’s parrot

Vietnamese-Singaporean woman jailed for killing stepdaughter’s parrot

 
go to top