Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan

This is the first time Vietnam has attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, so the country will play a part in discussing global problems like climate change, the global economy, trade and sustainable development, Phuc said.

The 42nd G7 Summit will be held from May 26 to May 27 in Japan, with the attendance of leaders from the G7 members including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.S. and the U.K., as well as representatives of the European Union.

During his visit, Phuc will hold talks with Abe about measures to promote cooperation between the two countries.

“We hope to deepen the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan, bringing benefits to the two peoples as well as boosting cooperation in the region,” Phuc said.

The PM added that Japan is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners. The two countries recorded bilateral trade revenue of more than $25 billion last year.