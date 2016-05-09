VnExpress International
President promises to clarify National Defense and Security Council's role

By Huu Cong   May 9, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
State President Tran Dai Quang. Photo by VnExpress

President Tran Dai Quang has pledged to make clear the role of the National Defense and Security Council, which he chairs.

The National Defense and Security Council's role of overseeing the armed forces is being "hindered" because the duty and jurisdiction of the council are "stipulated in Vietnam’s constitution but not in the country's law". Some of the duties of president were outlined in the constitution but did not have specific instructions on how to execute them, including directing the armed forces, former President Truong Tan Sang told the National Assembly on March 22.

“I will ask the Politburo and the National Assembly to clarify the [state president’s] role in overseeing the armed forces and the organization and operation of the National Defense and Security Council,” Quang told a conference on Monday.

He also seeks to give directions aimed at building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern armed forces capable of defending Vietnam’s sovereignty, including its maritime border.

The National Defense and Security Council is constitutionally empowered to mobilize all forces and potentialities of the country in the cause of national defense.

As chairman of the council, the president acts as commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

