President Ho Chi Minh's life in pictures

The items, which will remain on display until May 30 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street, Ba Dinh District, trace the life and achievements of Vietnam’s late president since his birth on May 19, 1890.
The house of Ho Chi Minh’s maternal grandparents in Hoang Tru Village, Nam Dan District, the north central province of Nghe An. It was here that Ho Chi Minh was born as Nguyen Sinh Cung. He spent the first five years of his life here before accompanying his father to Hue in central Vietnam. Later he changed his name to Nguyen Tat Thanh.
On June 5, 1911, Nguyen Tat Thanh boarded the ship L'Admiral Latouche Tréville for France as he began a quest to liberate Vietnam from the French colonialists.
A photo taken on November 22, 1933, shows Nguyen Ai Quoc, as he called himself by that time, disguised as a rich Chinese merchant so that he could leave Hong Kong in secret.
After living abroad for almost 30 years, Ho Chi Minh returned to Vietnam in 1941 and launched the revolution in Vietnam. In this photo, he and members of the 1st Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam discuss tactics for the Battle of Route Coloniale 4.
A photo of President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap on December 6, 1953, before the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, which saw Vietnam conclusively defeat the French on May 7, 1954.
President Ho Chi Minh speaks at the opening of the third Party Congress in Hanoi in 1960.
President Ho Chi Minh with the people of Nghe An on June 14, 1957, his first visit home in 50 years.
People welcome President Ho Chi Minh in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, when he paid that nation a visit on July 8, 1957.
President Ho Chi Minh joined hands with people to bail water onto a drought-hit field in Dai Thanh Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, on January 12, 1958.
A wooden bust of President Ho Chi Minh made by soldiers when they were in jail in Con Dao Island in the 1940s. The prison was built in 1861 by the French to incarcerate those considered dangerous to the colonial government.