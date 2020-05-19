President Ho Chi Minh's life in pictures

President Ho Chi Minh with the people of Nghe An on June 14, 1957, his first visit home in 50 years.



It was during this visit, he declared: "I am a son of Nghe An who has been away from home for 50 years. Normally, people have mixed feelings when coming back home after such a long time: they would be happy but at the same time feel self-pity for missing events and developments that occurred when they were gone. But in my case, all I feel now is happiness because when I left, our hometown, our country were still under the reign of colonialists and our people were slaves. Now we have our freedom."