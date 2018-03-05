VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Prepare to sweat it out as the heat arrives in Saigon

By Huu Nguyen   March 5, 2018 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Prepare to sweat it out as the heat arrives in Saigon
Ho Chi Minh City is going through its hottest days in the year. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Temperatures may rise to 38-39 degrees Celsius after the March equinox.

Ho Chi Minh City and the south of Vietnam are once again braced for extreme heat later this month, and the end of La NiNa combined with climate change are likely to make the conditions even more uncomfortable than usual, according to weather forecasts.

The city will experience a heat wave after the March equinox, or March 21, when temperatures are expected to rise to 38-39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The annual heat wave will be more extreme and last longer due to climate change and the end of La NiNa, a phenomenon that is associated with cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that returned to Vietnam late last year, meteorologist Le Thi Xuan Lan told VnExpress.

The extreme heat normally lingers in the southern region until early May.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Ho Chi Minh City extreme heat hot La NiNa climate change
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top