Police raid Saigon salon, catch men in orgy

By Quoc Thang   December 14, 2018 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Police surround the "the" barber salon in HCMC Thursday. They have ruled it as a prostitution den in disguise. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Police in HCMC raided a barber shop Thursday afternoon and said they found nearly 20 Vietnamese and foreign men indulging in group sex.

They found men of various nationalities and ages were having sex on sofas, in pools and massage rooms at the "The" salon in an alley off Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 3, near the city center.

The place sells tickets to male customers, its owner, who has not been identified, told the police. That customers were having sex inside was "not in our control," the owner said.

"The" is registered as a barber shop, but has no employees. Instead, it has saunas and massage rooms and allegedly caters to gay men, who come there to have sex.

According to the police, dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners come there each day, and it is the first gay prostitution den in Saigon.

Police raids at Saigon's restaurants and similar services for drug use and sex work have occured more often of late. Last month, hundreds of police officers raided a popular restaurant in the central District 1 and held around 70 drug users and sex workers for drug test.

Prostitution is considered a social evil in Vietnam, and authorities have been trying for long to stamp it out. Sex workers and their customers are fined while pimps face jail terms.

There are nearly 101,300 sex workers in Vietnam, including around 3,000 in Saigon, according to official data.

