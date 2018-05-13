Police raid downtown Saigon restaurant for drugs, 'sexy' services

Police barricade part of Ton That Tung Street in Saigon early on Sunday as a team raid a restaurant. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Saigon police launched a dawn raid on a downtown restaurant on Sunday and arrested dozens of suspected drug users, including more than 50 waitresses.

Around 100 police officers blocked off Ton That Tung Street in District 1 from both ends before busting into the Dmax Restaurant, one of the most popular night hangouts in the downtown area.

The alarm system did not go off and dozens of waitresses in skimpy clothing were caught red-handed "playing" with drunk customers on sofas, police said.

All restaurant employees were taken away for drug tests.

The restaurant was fined for operating an unlicensed karaoke business, late opening and offering “sexy” services.

The raid was part of an operation to tighten “sensitive” business services, which can be found at many restaurant and bars in the tourist district.

Vietnam is considering lifting its late night curfew to 2 a.m. Most bars and nightclubs in Saigon, the country’s largest city, are now only allowed to serve until midnight.

Figures from Vietnam’s social affairs ministry show that Saigon has nearly 22,000 registered drug addicts, the highest number in the country and nearly 10 percent of the country’s total.

Drug use is banned in Vietnam, and producing and dealing in drugs are criminal offenses.