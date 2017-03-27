VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police intercept restaurant supply, rescue dozens of bamboo rats in Vietnam

By K. Kien - H. Binh   March 27, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Police intercept restaurant supply, rescue dozens of bamboo rats in Vietnam
The 40 bamboo rats found in Nghe An, Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Ke Kien

Bamboo rat is a species of rodent that makes a popular delicacy in both Vietnam and China.

Police have seized dozens of bamboo rats of unknown origin from a Vietnamese man who was taking them on a motorbike to local restaurants, traffic police said.

Traffic police patrols detected and stopped the man carrying two suspicious sacks on his motorbike Sunday on a national highway in the central province of Nghe An, some 300 km (190 miles) south of Hanoi.

They found 40 brown bamboo rats, with weights totaling 25kg (55 lbs), in the sacks. The rodents were inside small iron cages, with one still in a plastic tube-shape trap. 

The motorbiker failed to present valid papers. He said he bought the rats from locals and was en route to sell them to restaurants to make a popular delicacy. The species are raised in captivity in several locations across Vietnam.

Having identified the bamboo rats as wildlife animals, the traffic police handed them over to the local forestry unit, which often releases them.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam bamboo rat wildlife smuggling Nghe An
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top