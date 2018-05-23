Photos bring back memories at Saigon's French building threatened by demolition

A photo taken in the 1920s shows the former French government building, Thuong Thu Palace, at the corner of Tu Do-Gia Long, which is now Dong Khoi – Ly Tu Trong. The building was built in the 1860s, upgraded most lately in 1890, and used for management and operations of all civil and judicial activities during colonial times. It is now the office of Ho Chi Minh City's information department next to the city's hall.