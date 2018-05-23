VnExpress International
Photos bring back memories at Saigon's French building threatened by demolition

By Staff Reporters   May 23, 2018 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

Thousands have signed a petition to save the 1860s building from an administration center expansion plan.

A photo taken in the 1920s shows the former French government building, Thuong Thu Palace, at the corner of Tu Do-Gia Long, which is now Dong Khoi Ly Tu Trong. The building was built in the 1860s and used for management and operations of all civil and judicial activities during colonial times. It is now the office of Ho Chi Minh Citys information department next to the citys hall.

The building in a photo in the early 1900s. It was the second most important landmark in Saigon in the old time, only after the former presidential Norodom palace, today known as the Reunification Palace.

The building comprises a main hall facing Ly Tu Trong Street, connecting two other row houses to form a U-shape. Inside the building, there are four wooden stairs leading to the upper floor.

It is also known as the second oldest building in Saigon, after a 228-year-old house owned by Bishop Ba Da Loc.

The then crossroads at Tu Do and Gia Long was printed on a postcard and Thuong Thu Palace stands at the right corner.

This  photo was captured in front of the palace in the 1885, when horse-drawn carriage was still a dominant means of transport.

The palace has been caught up in a heated debate since the city government endorsed a plan to tear down the 130-year-old building to give way to the expansion of the citys Peoples Committee building standing next to it. Experts and the nostalgic public have signed an online petition which has received more than 6,000 signatures as of Wednesday to persuade the city government to spare it.

