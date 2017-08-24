VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Perspectives

Can traffic signs, tech and a fresh take on corruption solve Saigon's gridlock?

By Stephen Guess   August 24, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Can traffic signs, tech and a fresh take on corruption solve Saigon's gridlock?
Construction of new roads is underway on Thu Thiem Peninsula in Ho Chi Minh City. It promises to become the city's new business suburb. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

'Maybe increasing the [traffic] fines and giving a percentage to the police' would deter corruption.

     

VnExpress International introduces to you the next think-piece by our reader on solving Vietnam's traffic nightmare. We've had a long-term solution and short-term advice on surviving the traffic. For a medium-term solution, our reader Stephen Guess has a couple of ideas to share. 
 

It is a number of problems and here I am really talking about Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC).

The traffic rules need to be totally overhauled. Stop and give way signs should be introduced so there are no arguments over right of way at junctions, red lights need to be policed and traffic cameras should be installed. I understand that there is a computer program for traffic lights to improve traffic flow in cities, and this should be introduced in both HCMC and Hanoi.

All this starts with education, both at school and through advertising with compulsory infomercials on all Vietnamese channels. Then we have the issue of corrupt police. Drivers know they can just pay “coffee money” and the problem disappears. Maybe increasing the fines and giving a percentage to the police while increasing penalties for those caught accepting bribes would deter corruption. Patience is also required along with common sense, both sadly lacking.

In HCMC all cars should be banned between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday in at least District 1. As mentioned in your article, the streets were designed more with motorbikes in mind. They can move a lot of people a lot faster than cars, and you don’t often see gridlock caused by motorbikes alone.

No more high rises, whether offices or apartment blocks, should be built in city centers until traffic infrastructure can cope with them. HCMC has a great opportunity with the new Thu Thiem area to build all the offices and apartments it needs for years to come and include the necessary infrastructure if they are stricter with their building designs and take an overall view of what they allow to be built.

It is obvious the government doesn’t want to ban cars as they all drive them and so do their friends, but it is costing the country billions and so eventually their pockets as well.

     

 Do you agree with the above solutions? What else could be done in the medium-term?
 

*Editor's note: The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

Related News:
Tags: the jamming debate congestion gridlock Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam traffic
 
Read more
Low VAT rates in Vietnam benefit the rich more than the poor: World Bank

Low VAT rates in Vietnam benefit the rich more than the poor: World Bank

The tax debate: Why raising VAT in Vietnam is just a bad idea

The tax debate: Why raising VAT in Vietnam is just a bad idea

Don’t try to ‘improve’ Vietnam's cave system. Learn to appreciate it instead

Don’t try to ‘improve’ Vietnam's cave system. Learn to appreciate it instead

World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody

World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody

Keep calm and swear as you wait for magic to happen on Saigon roads

Keep calm and swear as you wait for magic to happen on Saigon roads

The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America

The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America

A bridge too far

A bridge too far

Should Vietnam rebuild its largest city?

Should Vietnam rebuild its largest city?

 
go to top