VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Passengers assault employee at Hanoi airport after missing flight

By VnExpress   October 20, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Passengers assault employee at Hanoi airport after missing flight
A still from the video clip that shows two male passengers attack a female employee at Noi Bai International Airport on Tuesday.

A female employee at Noi Bai was attacked by two passengers who missed their flight.

A female employee at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been attacked in an incident involving two passengers who reportedly missed their flight.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Tran Duong Tung, 32, Dao Vinh Thuan, 37, made a scene after they missed their Vietnam Airlines flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Le Quynh Anh, an employee of Vietnam Airlines who manages a service team, reportedly tried to explain the airline's policy to the men.

Tung and Thuan became agitated and started insulting the staff, according to media reports.

As Anh filmed the incident with her mobile phone, Thuan grabbed her shirt and Tung hit her in the head.

Airport security officers have handed over the two passengers to the police.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Vietnam Airlines said the two passengers have insulted and attacked its staff, asking the authorities to investigate the incident and punish violent acts.

The carrier said Anh has been sent home after health checks at a local hospital.

Related news:

> Facelift lifts Vietnam's Noi Bai to 19th among top airports in Asia

> Noi Bai world’s most improved airport

Tags: Noi Bai airport passengers attack
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top