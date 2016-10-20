Passengers assault employee at Hanoi airport after missing flight

A still from the video clip that shows two male passengers attack a female employee at Noi Bai International Airport on Tuesday.

A female employee at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been attacked in an incident involving two passengers who reportedly missed their flight.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Tran Duong Tung, 32, Dao Vinh Thuan, 37, made a scene after they missed their Vietnam Airlines flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Le Quynh Anh, an employee of Vietnam Airlines who manages a service team, reportedly tried to explain the airline's policy to the men.

Tung and Thuan became agitated and started insulting the staff, according to media reports.

As Anh filmed the incident with her mobile phone, Thuan grabbed her shirt and Tung hit her in the head.

Airport security officers have handed over the two passengers to the police.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Vietnam Airlines said the two passengers have insulted and attacked its staff, asking the authorities to investigate the incident and punish violent acts.

The carrier said Anh has been sent home after health checks at a local hospital.

