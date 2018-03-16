VnExpress International
Parishioners stay up all night in HCMC to bid final farewell to late Archbishop

By Quynh Tran   March 16, 2018 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc passed away last Tuesday after suffering a stroke during a trip to Italy.

Thousands of Christians gather on Thursdays night to pay tribute to Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc, who has served as the Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City since 2014, as his coffin arrives at the Archbishops Palace in Ho Chi Minh Citys District 3.

Thousands of Christians gather on Thursday night to pay tribute to Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc, who served as the Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City from 2014, as his coffin arrives at the Archbishop's Palace in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3.
Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc passed away on March 6 in Rome, Italy at the age of 73 after he suffered a stroke when attending a concelebration at the Basilica of Saint Paul outside in Rome.

Archbishop Paul passed away on March 6 in Rome, Italy, at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke while attending a concelebration at the Basilica of Saint Paul outside Rome.

As the flight carrying the Archbishop touched down in the city at 7 p.m. on Thursday, many local Christians lined up along Nguyen Van Troi Street in District 3 to pray and wait for the coffin to pass by.

The church service was held later at the Archbishops Palace with a touch of Vietnamese culture.

The church service was held later at the Archbishop's Palace with a touch of Vietnamese culture.
Each Catholic follower attending the ritual is given a mourning headband, just like they are mourning their own father.

Each Catholic follower attending the ritual was given a mourning headband, just like they were mourning their own father.
These people have to wait outside in the yard of the palace for their turn to pay tribute to the late Archbishop.

These people wait outside in the yard of the palace for their turn to pay tribute to the late Archbishop.
A woman kisses the coffin.

A woman kisses the coffin.
Le Duc Thinh, the first to receive the Grand Cross Knight title presented by Pope Benedict XVI in recognition of his charitable activities and contributions to the activities of the Viet Nam Catholic Church, and his wife shed their tears at the service.

Le Duc Thinh, the first Asian to receive the Grand Cross Knight title presented by Pope Benedict XVI in recognition of his charitable activities and contributions to Vietnam's Catholic Church, and his wife shed tears during the service.
A nun keeps her head down while praying. Many Christians stay up all night with her to pray for the soul of Archbishop Doc.

A nun keeps her head down while praying. Many Christians stayed up all night with her to pray for the soul of Archbishop Doc.
His coffin is brought to the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 on Fridays morning for more people to pay homage before the funeral on Saturday morning. He will be buried at Saint Joseph Seminary of Saigon at 6 Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1.

His coffin is brought to the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 on Friday's morning for more people to pay homage before the funeral on Saturday morning. He will be buried at Saint Joseph Seminary of Saigon at 6 Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1.
