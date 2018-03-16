Parishioners stay up all night in HCMC to bid final farewell to late Archbishop

|
Thousands of Christians gather on Thursday night to pay tribute to Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc, who served as the Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City from 2014, as his coffin arrives at the Archbishop's Palace in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3.
Archbishop Paul passed away on March 6 in Rome, Italy, at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke while attending a concelebration at the Basilica of Saint Paul outside Rome.
As the flight carrying the Archbishop touched down in the city at 7 p.m. on Thursday, many local Christians lined up along Nguyen Van Troi Street in District 3 to pray and wait for the coffin to pass by.
The church service was held later at the Archbishop's Palace with a touch of Vietnamese culture.
Each Catholic follower attending the ritual was given a mourning headband, just like they were mourning their own father.
These people wait outside in the yard of the palace for their turn to pay tribute to the late Archbishop.
A woman kisses the coffin.
Le Duc Thinh, the first Asian to receive the Grand Cross Knight title presented by Pope Benedict XVI in recognition of his charitable activities and contributions to the activities of Vietnam's Catholic Church, and his wife shed tears during the service.
A nun keeps her head down while praying. Many Christians stayed up all night with her to pray for the soul of Archbishop Doc.
His coffin is brought to the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 on Friday’s morning for more people to pay homage before the funeral on Saturday morning. He will be buried at Saint Joseph Seminary of Saigon at 6 Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1.