VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Packed ambulance flips, kills patient in Kon Tum

By Nhat Ha   December 18, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Packed ambulance flips, kills patient in Kon Tum
The ambulance flips to one side in Kon Tum Province. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Ha

The man's five family members have been hospitalized with injuries.

An ambulance packed with seven people overturned in central Vietnam, killing the patient and injuring his bereaved relatives.

The driver, Nguyen Ngoc Huy, 27, was transporting a nurse, a 61-year-old man and his five family members from district to a provincial hospital after midnight on Sunday.

Vietnam News Agency reported that the driver was speeding and lost control of the car.

The accident injured everyone inside.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Related news:

South Korean man killed in crash in northern Vietnam tourist site

Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash

Tags: ambulance crash Vietnam Kon Tum Central Highlands
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top