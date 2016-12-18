Packed ambulance flips, kills patient in Kon Tum

The ambulance flips to one side in Kon Tum Province. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Ha

An ambulance packed with seven people overturned in central Vietnam, killing the patient and injuring his bereaved relatives.

The driver, Nguyen Ngoc Huy, 27, was transporting a nurse, a 61-year-old man and his five family members from district to a provincial hospital after midnight on Sunday.

Vietnam News Agency reported that the driver was speeding and lost control of the car.

The accident injured everyone inside.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

