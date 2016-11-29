South Korean man killed in crash in northern Vietnam tourist site

The scene of the accident on Cat Ba Island in Hai Phong City on November 27. Photo courtesy of Cong An Nhan Dan news website

A bus carrying foreign tourists collided with a motorcycle on an island in northern Vietnam on Sunday, killing a South Korean man on the motorcycle.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Hai Phong City's Cat Ba Island, a popular tourist site.

Moun Shang Yon, 25, died immediately at the site, local media reported. The 35 foreign tourists and the driver on the bus managed to escape, right before both vehicles burst into flames.

Cat Ba Island is part of the Cat Ba Archipelago, which was recognized by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve in December 2004.

Hai Phong is about 120 km northeast of Hanoi.

