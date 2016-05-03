VnExpress International
Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa archipelago

By Việt Anh   May 3, 2016 | 06:06 pm GMT+7

Around 80 Vietnamese expatriates from countries all over the world have visited the country’s Truong Sa archipelago (Spratly Islands) in the East Sea.

The trip, that ran from April 18-28, was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Ship KN 490 of the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance carries the delegation

The delegation and soldiers on Da Lon B Island in the Truong Sa Archipelago

Vu Thi Tin, a Vietnamese overseas in Thailand, in tears as she holds a soldier on Da Lon B, the first destination on the trip

A flag ceremony on Son Ca Island

Delegates present solders and residents on the Truong Sa and DK1 platforms VND600 million ($26,600) and gifts worth nearly VND1 billion. The DK1 platforms, built in the East Sea, function as economics, science and service complexes that help Vietnam protect its maritime sovereignty

The delegates with a family on Sinh Ton Island

On April 22 at a site near the Gac Ma Reef, which is illegally occupied by China, the delegation held a ceremony for the heroes who fell during a skirmish with China on March 14, 1988. According to Rear Admiral Do Minh Thai, deputy chief of staff of the Vietnam People's Navy, on that day in 1988, Chinese forces suddenly fired and sank three Vietnamese transport vessels and illegally occupied some isles controlled by Vietnam in the Truong Sa Archipelago

Despite the Chinese attacks, the Vietnamese soldiers bravely protected the ships and the national flag on the island, Thai said.
The delegation presents a model of a high-speed boat worth VND3.5 billion to naval forces

A ceremony on the Spratly Archipelago

Another ceremony for soldiers who have passed away on the DK1 platforms. The Navy has managed the complexes for the past 27 years

Rear Admiral Thai said a strong typhoon in December 1990 destroyed platform DK1/3, killing three soldiers

