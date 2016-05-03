Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa archipelago

On April 22 at a site near the Gac Ma Reef, which is illegally occupied by China, the delegation held a ceremony for the heroes who fell during a skirmish with China on March 14, 1988. According to Rear Admiral Do Minh Thai, deputy chief of staff of the Vietnam People's Navy, on that day in 1988, Chinese forces suddenly fired and sank three Vietnamese transport vessels and illegally occupied some isles controlled by Vietnam in the Truong Sa Archipelago