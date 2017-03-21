Operator says Vietnam’s submarine cable to resume speed this weekend

Vietnam's internet connection is expected to improve this weekend when repair work is completed on a major cable that has suffered from multiple problems since early this year, VietnamPlus reported.

A local internet service provider told VietnamPlus that the Intra Asia internet cable that connects Vietnam with other parts of Southeast Asia will be fixed and back up to full capacity by Saturday, citing information from India’s Tata Communications, the cable's operator.

The cable has been down multiple times this year. It ruptured on January 10 and was fixed the same day, but the problem returned the following day and the operator estimated it would not be back up to full speed before February 25. The latest breakdown occurred on March 4.

The 6,800-kilometer (4,200 miles) undersea cable, with an investment of $200 million, was officially launched in November 2009, connecting Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan.

Vietnam’s other notorious internet link, the Asia America Gateway (AAG), was disrupted for the second time this year on February 18, following a breakdown in early January. Work to fix the AAG is expected to be completed in late March.

The Southeast Asian country has five submarine cable systems. It also has a 120 gigabit/second channel that runs overland through China.

More than 60 percent of Vietnam's population is online.

