Repairs to Vietnam's internet link delayed

Work on the Intra Asia (IA) internet cable won't finish until March 1, according to an announcement from a repair crew who'd hoped to finish work yesterday.

Tata Communications, the cable's operator, discovered new disruption points near Singapore, VietnamPlus reported Saturday, quoting a Vietnamese internet provider.

The IA ruptured on January 10 and was fixed the same day. It ruptured again the following day and the operator estimated it would be back up to full speed on February 25.

The 6,800km (4,225 miles) undersea cable was officially launched in November 2009, connecting Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam’s other notorious internet link, the Asia America Gateway (AAG), was disrupted for the second time this year on February 18, following a breakdown in early January. Work to fix the AAG is expected to be completed in late March.

Vietnam has five submarine cable systems. The country also has a 120 gigabit/second channel that runs overland through China; Vietnam has plans to build another.

