Online program to teach national language for overseas Vietnamese

A new online project to teach Vietnamese for nationals living overseas has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The project aims to help overseas Vietnamese people, especially younger generations, gain a basic understanding of their national language in order to nurture their love for the homeland and maintain Vietnamese traditions.

Overseas Vietnamese will have another way of learning their national language with the online program. Photo from giaoducthoidai.vn

The basic Vietnamese teaching program will have six levels as well as daily exercises, tests and online evaluation tools. Students will study through a portal which will be developed as part of the project.

Learning materials will consist of useful topics and themes in Vietnamese-English bilingual lessons, including Vietnamese culture, art, science and technology, travel and business.

The portal will also feature forums for students as well as teachers to communicate with each other.

The Ministry of Education and Training is already running a website to teach Vietnamese to Vietnamese living abroad at tiengvietonline.com.vn.

In 2015, 4.5 million Vietnamese lived abroad in 109 countries and territories, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Hong Nam.

Related news

> Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

> Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa archipelago

> Vietnamese start-up wins Obama-backed contest for language learning app