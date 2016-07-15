VnExpress International
Online program to teach national language for overseas Vietnamese

By Dam Tuan   July 15, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

4.5 million Vietnamese live abroad in 109 countries and territories.

A new online project to teach Vietnamese for nationals living overseas has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The project aims to help overseas Vietnamese people, especially younger generations, gain a basic understanding of their national language in order to nurture their love for the homeland and maintain Vietnamese traditions.

4.5 million Vietnamese live abroad in 109 countries and territories

Overseas Vietnamese will have another way of learning their national language with the online program. Photo from giaoducthoidai.vn 

The basic Vietnamese teaching program will have six levels as well as daily exercises, tests and online evaluation tools. Students will study through a portal which will be developed as part of the project.

Learning materials will consist of useful topics and themes in Vietnamese-English bilingual lessons, including Vietnamese culture, art, science and technology, travel and business.

The portal will also feature forums for students as well as teachers to communicate with each other.

The Ministry of Education and Training is already running a website to teach Vietnamese to Vietnamese living abroad at tiengvietonline.com.vn.

In 2015, 4.5 million Vietnamese lived abroad in 109 countries and territories, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Hong Nam.

Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa archipelago

Vietnamese start-up wins Obama-backed contest for language learning app

4,500 Vietnamese trafficked in last 5 years

6-year-old boy falls to death from high-rise building in Hanoi

Vietnamese whizz-kid wins international math contest

Ho Chi Minh City swoops on $110 million worth of smuggled goods

Da Nang publishes booklet asking Chinese tourists to behave

Vietnam calls on China not to complicate maritime issues

International ruling has Southeast Asia divided on China, yet again

Vietnam denounces China sending aircraft to Spratly Islands

