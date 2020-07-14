One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnamese residents wait for checking in to board a repatriation flight at the Sherementyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2020. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The 53-year-old man resides in Nam Tu Liem District of Hanoi. He flew back to Vietnam on a special flight from Russia that landed in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta last Thursday. He was sent to quarantine in Ca Mau Province nearby.

He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday and is now receiving treatment at Ca Mau General Hospital.

Also on Tuesday morning, two patients were announced Covid-19 free. Both of them are Vietnamese residents found to have contracted the coronavirus after returning from abroad.

One is a 47-year-old woman from Japan hospitalized on June 6, and the other a 25-year-old man from Kuwait admitted to hospital on June 18.

She will continue staying at Quang Nam General Hospital in the central province of Quang Nam and he at Ba Ria-Vung Tau General Hospital in the eponymous province that neighbors Ho Chi Minh City for 14 more days for health monitoring.

With the latest updates, Vietnam now has 373 cases of Covid-19, of whom 21 are active and the remaining 352 have recovered.

The nation has gone 89 days without reporting a single case caused by community transmission of the disease.

The pandemic so far has resulted in almost 575,000 deaths around the world.