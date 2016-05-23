VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

By An Hong   May 23, 2016 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Barack Obama hopes he will return to Vietnam with his family after he leaves office, the President said at a press conference on Monday in Hanoi

 “[Vietnam is] a remarkable country. It’s a beautiful country. And I told the President that, unfortunately, when I visit, I’m usually in meetings all day long. So hopefully, when I’m no longer President, I can come here with my family and I can spend a little more time, and travel the country a little bit more, and get to know the people and eat the food, and have a more relaxing schedule,” said Obama.

He said to look forward to meet Vietnamese people this afternoon, "maybe I will enjoy some cafe sua da (iced milk coffee)," he speaks in Vietnamese.

Obama, the third U.S. president to visit Vietnam since 1995, added that the reason for his visit this time is because “Vietnam is extremely important, not just to the region, but also to the world”.

Obama also announced on Monday that Washington will fully lift its embargo on the sale of lethal arms to Vietnam.

He was also confident that the Trans-Pacific Partnership will be approved by the U.S. Senate and the trade deal “could end up being of extraordinary significance”.

At a state luncheon in Hanoi, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang toasted Obama's first visit to the country as the arrival of a warm spring after a cold winter.

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter

Tags: Obama travel lethal arms TPP
 
Read more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

U.S. Peace Corps volunteer to teach in Vietnam for the first time

U.S. Peace Corps volunteer to teach in Vietnam for the first time

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Obama said TPP to prompt

Obama said TPP to prompt "serious labor reform" in Vietnam

 
go to top