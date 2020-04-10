VnExpress International
No new Covid-19 patient in Vietnam Friday morning

By Le Nga   April 10, 2020 | 06:40 am GMT+7
A staff takes samples for novel coronavirus testing at a quick test station in Hanoi, March 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam has not recorded any Covid-19 cases since Thursday’s evening, keeping the tally at 255, the Health Ministry said early Friday.

In the past 24 hours, four cases were confirmed, of whom two are community transmission cases in Hanoi and two are returnees from Cambodia and Russia.

The number of discharges was raised by two on Thursday to 128.

Among the remaining active ones, 18 have tested negative twice and 17 have got that result once.

The country is expected to discharge another 14 patients Friday, from hospitals in Hanoi, the nearby Bac Ninh Province, and Da Nang and Binh Thuan Province in central Vietnam.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam has quarantined 74,941 people coming from infected areas overseas.

Yet the nation has entered the third stage of the epidemic with several community transmission cases and some sources of transmission yet to be detected, which requires strict deployment of social distancing, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said Tuesday.

Hanoi is taking the lead in the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, with 118 cases, 49 have been discharged, followed by HCMC with 54 cases, of whom 37 have been discharged.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s death toll has jumped to 95,500 after it has spread to 209 countries and territories.

