By Toan Dao   April 7, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Nguyen Xuan Phuc appointed prime minister
Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo: Giang Huy

Vietnam’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the country's new prime minister.

90 percent of National Assembly members voted for Nguyen Xuan Phuc to be the new Vietnam Prime Minister at 8.30 am this morning. 

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung stepped down yesterday.

Phuc was the sole candidate recommended by newly elected President Tran Dai Quang for the position.

Phuc took an oath of office at his inaugural ceremony, making him the third state leader to perform the practice after newly elected Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President Quang.

In a National Assembly social-economic debate on April 1, Deputy Bui Manh Hung said the new government for the next five years must place the anti-corruption and wastefulness on the top of their agenda, considering these as a threat to the country’s prosperity.

Corruption has spread beyond the economic sector to other “sensitive” fields such as policymaking and state job appointments, Hung said. "It is no longer small deals but have solid linkages, not at one level or sector but has been spreading. In some sectors, corruption has become a norm or a routine".

“This is dangerous for the country. I hope the prime minister will take an oath to express the strong determination to fight against corruption and wastefulness, just like how Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung had about the East Sea issue. (The prime minister) must consider this as if we are fighting invader from within our own country”.

The new prime minister was born in 1954 in the central province of Quang Nam. Before becoming prime minister, he held the positions of chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee, deputy inspector-general of the Government Inspectorate, chairman of the Government Office and deputy prime minister.

He was a member of the Party Central Committee (X, XI, XII); a member of the Politburo (XI, XII); and a National Assembly deputy (XI, XIII).

