New Zealand tourist found dead in Da Nang

By Nguyen Dong    January 28, 2020 | 11:05 am GMT+7
A checkpoint on the road leading to Ban Co Peak in Son Tra Peninsula. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A 43-year-old tourist from New Zealand was found dead Monday afternoon in Son Tra Peninsula, 10 km from Da Nang's center.

Passers-by found John Michael Lane’s body at around 1 p.m. on the route from Tien Sa Port to tourist site Golden Sand in the central city.

The police arrived and found the victim lying on his back on a concrete road in work-out clothes and sneakers.

Phan Minh Hai, deputy chief of the peninsula's police checkpoints, said: "The tourist died around 10 a.m. on the same day when he was jogging around Son Tra. He had come to Da Nang by sea and was carrying a ship boarding pass."

According to the information on the boarding pass and other documents the victim had on him, the tourist came to Tien Sa Port on January 23 on a cruise ship named Westerdam.

The Da Nang Forensic Center, where the police took him for an autopsy, said the victim had no external injuries and had died due to a medical cause. 

Local officials contacted Lane’s wife and father-in-law, who were traveling with him, and handed over his body.

Tags: Vietnam New Zealand tourist Son Tra Peninsula Da Nang sudden death
 
