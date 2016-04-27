New railroad proposed to connect Vietnam and China

At a meeting with Chinese representatives on April 26, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said the Hai Phong – Hanoi – Lao Cai route will be an important railroad connecting Vietnam to China then on to other Asian and European countries.

The inter-Asia railroad will connect Hai Phong - Ha Noi - Lao Cai with southwest China. Photo by Xuan Hoa

Dong asked the Chinese delegation to suggest financing solutions and social resources for the project.

Commercial and Economic Counselor to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Ho Toa Cam said China attaches importance to the railroad project as it is part of the inter-Asia railroad and also under the development strategy of “two corridors, one economic belt cooperation”.

According to Cam, the project will bring mutual benefit to socio-economic development in northwest Vietnam and southwest China.

The counselor underlined: “The research team from the two countries will propose a plan to develop a modern railroad which meets international standards and enhances transportation capacity.”