New PM vows to improve anti-corruption efforts in opening address

“This is a great honor and also a great responsibility that the party, state and people have entrusted in me,” Phuc said, addressing other state leaders and near 500 NA deputies Thursday.

As the head of the state’s executive body, Phuc promised to do his utmost with his government to serve the people and fulfill the duties assigned to him by the constitution and the law.

Phuc said that he and his administration will continue to value the traditions and achievements made by the outgoing government and listen to the opinions and aspirations of people and voters nationwide.

They will address any shortcomings and limitations that are holding back the country's socio-economic development, while boosting the country’s renewal process and global integration.

The new prime minister also promised to step up the fight against corruption and waste, which some NA deputies have expressed concerns over, considering them “a threat to the country’s prosperity”.

Phuc said he will firmly safeguard the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country and ensure happiness, security and safety for its people.

The newly appointed prime minister also offered flowers to his predecessor Nguyen Tan Dung in a farewell gesture.

Prior to this speech, Phuc took an oath of office at his inaugural ceremony, making him the third state leader to perform the practice after newly elected Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President Quang.

“Before the sacred national flag, the National Assembly, the people and voters nationwide, I vow my resolute loyalty to the nation, the people and the constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I pledge to make a concerted effort to accomplish the missions assigned by the party, the state and the people,” Phuc said as he was sworn into office.