Nearly 300 Vietnamese workers hospitalized with food poisoning at S Korean factory

By Nguyet Trieu   March 10, 2017 | 11:52 am GMT+7

Some workers said they spotted maggots in the chicken served during lunch.

Around 300 workers of a South Korean garment factory in Vietnam's southern province of Binh Duong were hospitalized with food poisoning after having lunch Thursday.

The workers, nearly half of them working for Samil Vina Company, fell sick an hour after having lunch at the factory with chicken, eggs and cabbage. They vomited, suffered breathing difficulty, and many fainted.

Several workers said they saw maggots in the chicken, Vietnam News Agency reported.

nearly-300-vietnamese-workers-hospitalized-with-food-poisoning-at-s-korean-factory

Workers receive treatment for food poisoning at a hospital in Binh Duong Province, after having lunch at a South Korean garment factory. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyet Trieu

Hospitals and clinics in the area were overloaded and some workers had to lie on the floor. Some patients were put on respirators with those in critical conditions being transferred to the neighboring Ho Chi Minh City.

Binh Duong health officials have taken samples from private company Linh Tu, the company’s meal provider, for investigation, a district official said. 

Food poisoning in Vietnam usually involves school and factory meals and is one of the main reasons for workers' strikes. Legal action is not often taken.

Last year, 129 food poisoning cases killed 12 people and affected around 4,000, based on figures from the health ministry.

