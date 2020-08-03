VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Nation's largest bus station to open in new location next week

By Ha Giang   August 3, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Nation's largest bus station to open in new location next week
The terminal of the new Mien Dong Bus Station that stands in both HCMC and Binh Duong Province, July 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

HCMC’s new Mien Dong (Eastern Region) Bus Station will partially open on August 15, further from the city center.

The station covers 16 hectares (40 acres) in the city's outlying District 9 and nearby Binh Duong Province's Di An Town.

During the first phase, it will serve 71 routes of more than 1,100 km (683 miles) each. Those routes are shifted from the old station in Binh Thanh District, which will remain operational until the new hub is entirely complete.

The station links passengers to southeast, central and northern regions.

Construction of the new station, commenced in April 2017, is expected to cost VND4 trillion ($173 million).

Once completed, the new station, funded by state-owned Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation, will be three times the size of the existing hub, which is already the biggest station in Vietnam, and have the capacity to serve seven million passengers a year.

It is expected the station would not just tackle current overload but also help reduce traffic congestion across inner-city areas during the Lunar New Year, and other holiday occasions, when travel demand for tourism and family visits peaks.

It is still unclear when the new station will be fully complete.

Related News:

Tags:

HCMC

Mien Dong Bus Station

Vietnam biggest bus station

Vietnam largest bus station

 

Read more

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Phone snatcher sentenced to jail for robbing German traveler

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

Ex deputy transport minister arrested for mismanagement

HCMC considers water drainage charge

HCMC considers water drainage charge

Pandemic delays HCMC bus station shift

Pandemic delays HCMC bus station shift

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu lies in state for people to pay respects

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu lies in state for people to pay respects

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

Vietnam reports one more death from Covid-19, six new cases

 
go to top