VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Multi-million-dollar hospital project left to rot in northern Vietnam

By Le Hoang, Viet Linh   August 9, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7

The unfinished public hospital is six years late but the government said it will not be entitled to more funding until 2020.

multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam

Work on the Nam Dinh General Hospital started in November 2007 covering nearly 10 hectares (25 acres) in its namesake province, around two hours drive to the south of Hanoi. The facility was designed to become a major healthcare center for the north of the country, with 700 sickbeds and a helicopter pad.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-1

The project was being funded by government bonds. In 2009, costs ballooned by 42 percent from the original estimate to VND850.8 billion ($37.4 million).
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-2

The main contractors are the Vinaconex 504 Joint Stock Company under the construction ministry and the Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Corporation under Hanoi’s construction department. The builders were scheduled to finish the job in 2011.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-3

But work has been dragging on and most of the building is still a shell.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-4

Weeds have taken over.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-5

Rust has taken its toll on exposed metalwork.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-6

Locals said the contractors only send in workers for a couple days when inspectors are scheduled to visit.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-7

Vu Khac Dong, deputy head of the management agency in charge of key construction projects in Nam Dinh, said the project was further delayed in 2015 when the government decided it was not entitled to more funding until after 2020.
multi-million-dollar-hospital-project-left-to-rot-in-northern-vietnam-8

Dong said his agency will be looking for alternative investment sources. “We know its a waste but we have not come up with a plan B yet.”
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam hospitals healthcare public projects construction
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top